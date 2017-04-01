KEYC - MSU Baseball Sweeps SMSU

MSU Baseball Sweeps SMSU

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The MSU baseball team played host to the SMSU Mustangs Saturday. 

In the first game, junior pitcher Brody Rodning threw a complete game shutout, allowing just three hits while striking out 9.

Mavs win the first game 2-0, and the second by a score of 2-1 in extra innings. 

--KEYC News 12