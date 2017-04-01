KEYC - MSU Softball Sweeps Augustana

MSU Softball Sweeps Augustana

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The MSU softball team played host to the Augustana Vikings Saturday.

Mavs sweep the doubleheader winning the first game by a score of 4-0, and the second game by a final of 5-3.

MSU improves to 26-4 on the season. 

--KEYC News 12