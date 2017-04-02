One Stabbed, Two Shot, One In Critical Condition After Motorcycle Bar Incident

Minneapolis Police have arrested two people after a dramatic night at what appears to be a motorcycle bar.

This was the scene around 1:30 this morning on Golden Valley Road.

One person was stabbed, two people were shot, one reported in critical condition.

Two people were arrested on weapons charges.

Officers say Andrew Tyus tried to flee the scene and Kevin McInnis is being held for assault.

Neighbors say the club where this happened is a motorcycle club.

And last night they heard much more than loud engines.

--KEYC News 12