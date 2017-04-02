State Rep. Liebling Announces DFL Bid For Minnesota Governor

Another Democrat is joining the race to replace Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton.

State Rep. Tina Liebling of Rochester announced her candidacy Sunday in Rochester's Peace Plaza.

Liebling says Minnesotans "need a governor they can trust to be on their side."

Liebling is a lawyer who has served in the Minnesota House since 2005. She told the Post-Bulletin in an interview after announcing her candidacy that she will abide by the DFL endorsement process.

Dayton, a Democrat, is retiring. Last week Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Walz said he will run for governor rather than seek re-election.

Other Democrats running for governor are St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, state Rep. Erin Murphy and State Auditor Rebecca Otto. No major Republicans have formally entered the race yet.

--KEYC News 12