Local Students Perform To Support Arts

New Ulm High School students are using their talents to support the arts.



Ditties and Desserts is an annual cabaret that raises funds for Music Boosters, an organization that supports school choir and band programs.

Students say they look forward to this event each year because it gives them a creative outlet to express themselves.



"I usually pick Dittie songs way in advance because I think, 'I know I really want to share this with people and I want to see what I can do with this," said Student Performer Megan Hietala.



Organizers say they don't have a goal for this year's event, but the performance usually brings in about $5,000.

--KEYC News 12