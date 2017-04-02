Fairmont Student Chases Harvard Dream

"I ran out here, grabbed my computer, logged in and I started crying," recalled 16-year-old Kassandra Lopez, after finding out she was one step closer to her dream.



Her father, Jose Lopez, added "She comes out of her room yelling and screaming and we didn't know what was going on. It turns out it was all for the good and she told us she was accepted to the Harvard Summer School."



This summer, Kassandra will be able to grasp her dream of becoming a doctor by attending Harvard University's pre-college summer program.



"My goal in life is to be the best I can to help other people. That's what I want to do. For me to do that and for me to fully know I'm doing everything in my capability to help someone, I need to go to the best school. And that school's Harvard," said Kassandra.



Kassandra will be taking two four credit courses, including an English course and a medical course.



"You get to challenge yourself more and I love that. With high school, yes, there's a lot of work, but I feel I can take on a more rigorous course load and that was the way for me to do it," said Kassandra.



Kassandra had her sights set on Harvard since visiting the campus a few years ago.



"We knew she wanted to go to Harvard and she had been talking about it. We did make a trip where she had a college visit so she can actually get a feel that it is real, it is here and now, she needs to continue working for it," said Jose.



And she didn't fall short. As a tenth grader, Kassandra is currently working toward becoming a licensed nurse at Minnesota West Community and Technical College.

In two years, she plans to attend Harvard as a full-time undergraduate student.



"I want to be an Obstetric Pediatric Surgical Gynecologist. I also would like to earn a degree in cardiology and a degree in neurology. I just want to learn. I want to make a difference in this world and for me, this is how I will do it," said Kassandra.



