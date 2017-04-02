Mavs Football Scrimmages For First Time This Spring

The MSU Mankato football team is busy preparing for the upcoming season, and the Mavericks had their first scrimmage of the spring Saturday.

Last year the squad went 8–3 , and the Mavs are hoping to improve on that mark when the season kicks off August 31st away at the University of Mary.

The Mavs still have eight practices on the slate for this spring including another scrimmage on Saturday April 15th.

After that MSU wraps up its spring practice with a spring game coming up on Saturday April 22nd.



