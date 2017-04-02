KEYC - Mavericks Softball Sweeps Third Straight NSIC Series

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The MSU Mankato softball team played host to the Wayne State Wildcats for a doubleheader Saturday. 

MSU swept their third straight NSIC series after defeating the Wildcats 12-1 in game one, and 16-1 in game two. 

MSU improves to 28-4 on the season. 

