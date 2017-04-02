Rep. Cornish Discusses Sex Offender Program

Lawyers in the class-action lawsuit on behalf of 700 sex offenders say they will be bringing the case to the United States Supreme Court. In 2015, district judge Donovan Frank declared the sex offenders program unconstitutional, because only a handful of offenders had won provisional releases.

The court of appeals reversed Judge Frank's decision in January.

Now, the lawyers for the sex offenders say it's not practical to proceed and draw up remedies until there is a final resolution decided in the Supreme Court.



"Some of them are very intelligent people. It's just something clicked, where they can't fix it and all we can do is manage them. And that's what we have to be worried about. When do we release them into the community and when it is safe and that what I think the Supreme Court will base their decision on," Rep. Tony Cornish said.



Cornish recently authored a bill pushing to strengthen laws when it comes to predatory offenders.