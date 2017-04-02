Run for Robbie Benefits March of Dimes

Sigma Sigma Sigma held their inaugural Run for Robbie 5-K today. Minnesota State Universities Tri-Sigma chapter had their first Run for Robbie this morning and it was a first for a lot of the runners too.



"I'm participating in the 5K... it's going to be my first one," Nicholas Stolarczyk said, a runner.



And a deserving inaugural 5K, the proceeds from the run will go to the Tri-Sigma foundation. Which partnered up with March of Dimes in 2016.

Both foundations were started to end Polio, and once that goal was succeeded in 1955, the Tri-Sigmas shifted their focus.



"And so it's just really exciting to raise money and to give back to kids who are in the hospital," Hannah Roskamp, a runner and Tri-Sigma Sister said.



They're not just raising money for premature babies... Sigma Serves Children is also helping benefit therapeutic play.



"So that helps kids who are in the hospital who are terminally ill or are stuck in the hospital for a long time. And they can use toys and other forms of entertainment to help the kids get their childhood back," Anna Rehbein said, the philanthropy chair said.



"It's a great benefit, it's a great day to run. It's a little cold, but once you start to running you'll warm up so it'll be great," Stolarczyk said.



And it was fun for everyone-



"everything [was my favorite part]" Zoey Lovold said.



