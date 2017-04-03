Candlelight Vigil Held For St. Cloud Student Found Dead In River

More than 100 family and friends of a St. Cloud State University student whose body was found in the Mississippi River gathered for a candlelight vigil.

The event to remember 21-year-old Jesse Dady was held Sunday night at Atwood Mall.

A dive time recovered Dady's body Friday evening after searching for about a week.

Authorities believe Dady fell from a railroad bridge into the river. Police say surveillance video shows Dady alone on the bridge the night of March 25, and they do not suspect foul play.