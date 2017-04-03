Authorities Investigating Suspicious Death In Wells

The BCA, Faribault County Sheriff’s Office and Well Police Department are investigating a suspicious death in the city of Wells.

Police first responded to a home in Wells yesterday on the 700 block of 1st Street Southwest. The BCA was called yesterday to assist with the investigation. The deceased individual has been taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The name of the person will be released once family is notified.

The incident remains under investigation. Police say there appears to be no threat to public safety.