FAA Investigating Plane Crash In Faribault County

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash near the city of Blue Earth.

According to the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, police responded just before 10:30 last night to a plane that had crashed in a field south of Blue Earth near the Blue Earth airport.

The pilot, 67-year-old Robn Hermanson of South Dakota, along with two passengers were treated and released at the scene.

The scene is being secured by the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office until the FAA completes its investigation into what caused the crash.