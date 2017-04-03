Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Cancels Presentation At MSU

Patrisse Cullors, one of the co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement, cancels her presentation scheduled for tonight at MSU.

Cullors was originally scheduled to speak at the 13th annual Carol Ortman Perkins Lecture at MSU tonight.

She informed organizers this morning that she had to cancel due to illness.

No makeup date is scheduled.

Those with questions may contact Renée Turgeon, assistant director of the Women’s Center at Minnesota State Mankato, by phone at 507-389-6147 or by email at renee.turgeon@mnsu.edu.