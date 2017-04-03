Early Findings Don't Include Cause Of Fiery Train Derailment

In Iowa, investigators have yet to determine what caused a fiery derailment in Graettinger.

The Union Pacific train derailed early March 10 on a trestle bridge spanning a creek near Graettinger about 160 miles northwest of Des Moines.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Thursday that 14 of the 20 derailed tankers released 322,000 gallons of ethanol. The fire burned itself out more than 2 days later. No injuries were reported.

The report said the train was moving 30 mph at the time, the maximum for that stretch.

Rail samples and video from the lead locomotive's recorder will be analyzed. Board officials say the cause likely won't be determined for least a year.