MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Spring, Summer Happenings At The Children's Museum Of Southern Minnesota

Kaaren Grabianowski with the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota joined KEYC news 12 this Midday to talk about some upcoming events.

Tickets are still availalbe for Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? The event takes place April 11 at the Mankato West High School auditorium. You can get your tickets here.

It's also school group season at the museum-sign up is also available for summer camps at the museum. Some of the offerings include Creative Drama for ages 4-5, where students will use stories, drama games and visual arts to explore characters and environments. Also offered is Garden and Farmyard Explorations for ages 4-6. During this camp, members are invited to use songs, stories, crafts and play to discover how we are connected to the food we eat. Camps are available from June through July. For more information click here.

Coming up on April 30th is the Children's Museum's 2nd birthday. To celebrate, they're offering free cake and free admission to all 2-year-olds.