Dayton Signs Transportation Funding Bill

Governor Mark Dayton Monday signed a bill to authorize $105 million in transportation investments funded by the federal FAST Act. This funding will complete more than 28 highway, road, and bridge projects in over a dozen communities across Minnesota. The bill passed with unanimous bipartisan support in the Minnesota House and Minnesota Senate.

Governor Dayton first called for this funding to be authorized in October of last year, but the legislature did not take action at that time. Last month, Governor Dayton again urged the legislature to pass this authorization, to allow Minnesota communities to access federal funding for transportation projects in time for the coming construction season.

