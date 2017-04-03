Mankato Gordmans Will Close Under Company Bankruptcy Filing

There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them
Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.
We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us.
What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.
As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.
Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.
The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice.
Three people are injured in an accident in Martin County. It happened just before 11 last night.
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 47-year-old Minnesota man for drunken driving, which would be his 10th offense if convicted.
A Mankato woman is charged with wrongfully obtaining public assistance from Blue Earth County Human Services. According to the criminal complaint, authorities began investigating 41-year-old Akelo Agwa, of Mankato, back in March.
Authorities say a central Minnesota man fell to his death through his home's second-level sliding door, which does not have a patio or deck on the other side.
Reports of carp washing ashore at one area lake have residents concerned.
