Mankato Gordmans Will Close Under Company Bankruptcy Filing

We now know which Gordmans locations will be closing after the company announced plans to file bankruptcy earlier this month.



According to court documents filed in US Bankruptcy Court in Nebraska, the Mankato location is one of 48 stores the company will close. The company is also closing its stores in Burnsville, Edina and Roseville in the Twin Cities area.

All of Iowa's Gordmans department stores are remaining open under new ownership.

Gordmans initially planned to liquidate the inventory of its 106 discount stores and then close them.

Gordmans was founded in 1915. No word on when the Mankato location will close.

