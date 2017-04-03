Kiwanis Holiday Lights Chosen to Represent Kiwanis Minnesota-Dakotas District in International Signature Project Contest

Kiwanis Holiday Lights, a Signature Project of the Mankato Kiwanis Club, has been selected by the Kiwanis Minnesota-Dakotas District to represent the district in the 2017 Kiwanis International Signature Project Recognition Program and Contest. The Minnesota-Dakotas Signature Project submission will be considered for recognition with other submissions from a total of 53 districts worldwide. The Minnesota-Dakotas District of Kiwanis International has over 4,000 members that are part of 150 clubs across Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota as well as Superior Wisconsin.

Signature Project awards will be presented at the 2017 Kiwanis International Convention in Paris, France this July. The top 10 finalists will be acknowledged at the convention and the top three (Gold, Silver and Bronze) will be recognized during a special awards luncheon at the convention.

By definition, a signature project is a service project, fundraiser or event that includes the following: Takes place annually or is recurring; enhances the Kiwanis brand; demonstrates significant impact on the community in terms of funds raised or children served and strengthens membership and partnership opportunities.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights is a project of the Mankato Kiwanis Club and 2017 will mark its sixth season. The annual event is presented by CHS and the Mankato Area Foundation. It is a free, nightly event celebrating the holiday season from the day after Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve. Visitors can walk or drive through lighted holiday displays featuring over 1.3 million colored LED lights and holiday-themed displays. Free-will donations are collected to help with event expenses and are also distributed to the nonprofit organizations who volunteer to help with the event. Nonperishable food items are also accepted each night of the event benefiting area food shelves.

Over the past five years over 600,000 people have attended Kiwanis Holiday Lights, 70.5 tons of food has been collected for area food shelves and $240,000 has been donated the nonprofit organizations that have provided volunteers.

-KEYC News 12