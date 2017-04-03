22 Push-Ups To Raise Veteran Awareness

The Veterans Club at MSU Mankato is doing push-ups throughout April to raise awareness of veterans' issues, specifically suicide.

Members of the Minnesota State University, Mankato Veterans Club will do 22 push-ups every weekday during the month of April at 11:45 a.m. near the campus mall fountain.

Everyone is invited to come and participate in the push-ups every day regardless of one's ability.

"22 a day, there are veterans that commit suicide so it's something I believe that like I said I believe that one suicide is too many and by preventing one suicide you prevent many," MSU Veterans Club Member Vishnu Jamunar said.

This is the third year in a row that the Veterans Club at has participated in this initiative.

This year the club's goal is to perform 10,000 collective push-ups during the month of April.

Monday, 20 people showed up, meaning a total of 440 push-ups were completed.

--KEYC News 12