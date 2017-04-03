St. Peter Alumacraft Food Drive Collects 983 Pounds Worth Of Items

St. Peter Alumacraft collects hundreds of items throughout the month of March for the Food CO-OP in town, stemming from a friendly competition.



"Well we actually got a challenge from the plant in Arkansas." They did a food drive and they emailed us and said hey we want to challenge you to a food drive," Employee Involvement Committee Leader, Summer Blackford said.



Coincidentally around the same time came an invitation from the St. Peter Food CO-OP to participate in their goal for raising 13 thousand pounds of food and 13 thousand dollars total... But employees weren't completely confident in the idea...



"Some of the people were like oh we did a food drive about seven years ago and we only got like ten cans so that's what really motivated me to go ahead with this food drive," Summer Blackford said.



So splitting the company into teams of five, they took on the challenge... and to their surprise it went a lot better than they thought..



"We collected 983 pounds of food with 1,193 actual items," Summer Blackford said.



... Literally a boat load of food...



"I expected maybe just the front deck there but this is more than what we'd hoped for and to literally fill a boat is pretty cool. I mean you look at the boxes when we were kind of doing this whole thing and you could kind of see the departments that were putting in a little bit more than other departments but I never thought there'd be 1000 pounds of food. It's just crazy," Paint Department Supervisor, Nate Bateman said.



"We've been trying to change the culture here and I think it's kind of coming together here. Just doing something as a team makes everyone feel good," Hall Prep Lead, Thomas Blackford said.



So did they end up beating the Arkansas plant?



"It was like 8.4 pounds for us and they had 8.6 pounds per person so technically they beat us this year but we're going to gear up for next year," Summer Blackford said.



But the company says it's more than just winning.



"This isn't just for us to say we won but it's also to give something good to the community," Bateman said.



