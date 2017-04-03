Woman Identified In Wells Death Investigation

The BCA, Faribault County Sheriff's Office and Wells Police Department are investigating a suspicious death in the city of Wells.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified 45–year–old Rebecca Jean Mosser as the deceased.

She is also known as Rebecca Krowiorz.

Police responded to a home in Wells on the 700 block of 1st Avenue Southwest around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, April 2.

The cause of death is undetermined, awaiting toxicology tests.

Neighbors say throughout the night, law enforcement's presence increased.

Neighbor Karen Quade said, "I really didn't know. As the night wore on and there was more of a police presence, and they did end up blocking off the street at both ends. At that point, you got a little bit more concerned about what was going on."

Foul play is not suspected.

The death remains under investigation.

--KEYC News 12

?