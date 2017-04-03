Fairmont Police Recover Body Of Missing Man From Lake

64-year-old Robert Keith Mielke of Fairmont was first reported missing around 9:30 Saturday night.



"A relative called in stating that they hadn't seen him since the night before and they were concerned about his safety. He was last seen leaving a friends residence on March 31st, in the early evening hours, and hadn't been seen since," said Chief Michael Hunter with the Fairmont Police Department.



Fairmont Police began a search with the help of the Fairmont Fire Department and the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Nearly 24 hours after the search began, police received a call about an object floating in Budd Lake near Gomsrud Park.



"An off-duty officer from one of the neighboring agencies, who was aware that we were looking for the missing person, called and alerted law enforcement that he saw something out there on the lake," said Hunter.



Officials say when they arrived on the scene, the body was floating about 25 feet from the shore.



"We didn't have to deploy a boat or anything, so they we were able to walk into the lake and recover him that way," said Chief Deputy Corey Klanderus with the Martin County Sheriff's Office.



Officers identified the body at the scene. They say there were no injuries observed on Mielke's body.



"On initial review of the scene, incident, and everything involved, there doesn't appear to be any foul play involved," said Hunter.



At this time, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office will complete an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

