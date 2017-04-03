United South Central Schools Launch Tipline To Combat Bullying

United South Central School District has a new way for students to report issues at school.



School Resource Officer Ryan Murphey launched the Tipline last week after getting the idea from attending a national conference.

It's for students to report incidents of bullying, self–harm, violence and other issues.

The anonymous service allows students to leave a message that is then relayed to administration, police, or a social worker depending on the call.



Wells Police and School Resource Officer Ryan Murphey said, "If somebody wanted to report something, they can always call the school or call the police department but because of this Tipline reserves their privacy, I think it offers another option for the students to report things they wouldn't normally feel comfortable reporting in person."



Officer Murphey is currently going class to class help students learn about the Tipline.

He is already looking at ways to possibly expand it to include other options like texting or email.

--KEYC News 12