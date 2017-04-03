Neighbor's Italian Bistro Announces Plans To Relocate Over Rebuilding

Mankato's longtime restaurant Neighbor's Italian Bistro has announced plans to potentially relocate after an early morning fire January 14 heavily damaged its current location.

Facebook Post Reads:

We have received a lot of incoming emails, messages and questions the past couple of months that we would like to address to our loyal customers at Neighbor's Italian Bistro.

After experiencing the fire in January, it is quite unfortunate, but due to the structural damage and code updates, our building is no longer suitable for a restaurant.

We will be looking to relocate if or when the right location becomes available to us. This is the most viable information we have at this moment. In addition, we'd like to thank our customers for sharing your birthdays, anniversaries and many other special occasions with us. You've showed us that our family restaurant has made a difference in our community and we're so proud of that. Thank you again for the support and please feel free to share your favorite Neighbor's memories/pictures with us below!

-- Neighbors Italian Bistro