A Potential Warming House At Spring Lake Park

The North Mankato city council has already expressed support for renovating the pool at Spring Lake Park.

Now they're looking at a couple other projects, including a warming house, which would complement pond hockey tournaments and the ice rinks during the winter.



With the success of the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Tournament, North Mankato wants to make Spring Lake Park a perfect venue for the popular winter past time.

So they're looking at a roughly half million addition of a warming house, which would be adjacent to the pool's bath house.



Like all of these proposals, they're in the planning stages.

Meaning they're being tweaked constantly.



The city also looked at adding a restroom on the south side of the park that could accommodate those using the trail, the nearby baseball fields, and the playground at Spring Lake Park.

Initial costs for the restroom structure are estimated at $110,000.

--, KEYC News 12.