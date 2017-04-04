14 Killed In St. Petersburg, Russia Blast

The foreign ministry of the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan says a Kazakh citizen was among the 14 killed in Monday's blast on the St. Petersburg subway.

The ministry said on its website on Tuesday that relatives have identified the victim's body, and that it will be taken to Kazakhstan for burial.

The St. Petersburg City Hall said there are several foreign nationals among those killed and 49 injured but it would not give details.

Russian officials said investigators have identified a man whose body parts were found on the train and who is suspected to be a suicide bomber