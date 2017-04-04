Appeals Court Weighs In On Stillwater School Closure Dispute

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected an effort by a group of parents to save three Stillwater elementary schools from closure, but the dispute isn't over.

The school board voted a year ago to close the schools and shift students to new schools, but opponents took the matter the court.

The three-judge appeals panel ruled Monday that the school board gave opponents adequate time to speak at a public hearing on the closure plans. The group says it might appeal to the state Supreme Court.

A second lawsuit also is scheduled for trial in October. It alleges the school district violated state laws on open meetings, bonding and elections.