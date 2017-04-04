UPDATE: Janesville Man Killed Following Single-Vehicle Accident In Mankato

Update: A Janesville man is dead following a single vehicle accident this morning.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. at Victory Drive and Raintree Road.

Mankato Department of Public Safety says an SUV driven by 64-year-old John Michael Waters was travelling southbound on Victory Drive when they drove head on into a traffic light pole.

Waters was transported to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

