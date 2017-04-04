MnDOT Urging Driver Safety As Part Of National Work Zone Awareness Week

All this week the Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging driver safety as part of National Work Zone Awareness Week.

The week coincides with the start of road construction season...and is meant to remind drivers to constantly be alert and prepared for unexpected changes in and around work zones.

Each year, an average of seven people die in work zone crashes and 753 fatal or serious injury crashes occur in Minnesota.

This season, more than 200 active work zones are scheduled...and while the official construction season doesn't begin until April 13, many construction projects have already gotten underway.