Firefighters Respond To Fire At Winthrop Ethanol Plant

Firefighters respond to a fire at an ethanol plant in Winthrop Tuesday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., the Sibley County Sheriff's Office received a report of a fire at Heartland Corn Products.

Officials say the fire started in the corn dryer. No official cause has been determined, but an employee with Heartland Corn Products tells KEYC News 12 that a worker was welding when a pipe caught fire in the building.

No one was injured.

The Sibley County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol assisted Gaylord and Winthrop firefighters on the scene.

