Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office Oversees Montgomery Police For Next Three Months

The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office has agreed to take over the administrative role for the Montgomery Police Department for the short term.

Thursday, March 31, the Montgomery city council decided to terminate their Police Chief John Schmidt.

Because of data practice laws, the reason has not yet been made public.

In the meantime, the city of Montgomery will have the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office oversee the police department.

Montgomery City Administrator Brian Heck said, "What's called CLEO services, and that's Chief Law Enforcement Officer services, and that will be general supervision of our police department in the interim."

Montgomery City Administrator Brian Heck and others in the city approached the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office to provide the service.

At the county board meeting on April 4, commissioners approved the recently finalized agreement to provide administrative supervision for the next three months.

Heck said, "It helps the city out. The other alternative would be to bring in an interim chief or appoint an existing officer. We only have three right now."

The city will pay the county for the service, totaling about $24,000 for the three-month period.

For the city council, it will provide time to look at their long–term options, from hiring a new chief or continuing with the sheriff's office.

Heck said, "The city council will be discussing where to go and how to proceed with the police department in terms of chief services or other alternatives that may be available to the city."

The agreement with the county doesn't mean the city is eliminating the police department.

The city council may have a special meeting to approve the contract.

