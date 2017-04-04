Hometown Business Connection: Militello Motors

Sitting along the main drag through Fairmont, Militello Motors has been a driving force in that community for 40 years.



Jeff Militello along with his brother Greg are carrying on the legacy started by their father 40 years ago.



"He didn't have any money or experience when he moved here, it was a huge risk, he borrowed 10,000 from his father and there wasn't an option of not succeeding so he just found a way to make it work," said General Manager Jeff Militello.



One way two generations of the Militello family have made it work is by giving back to the Fairmont community they call home..everyone gives back through donation of time, talent and treasure. Investing in the community that Jeff hopes they can call home for another four decades.



"We focus more on used car. We sell three to one, we are in the new car business, but finding really nice used car and helping people save some money, that's what we like the most," said Militello.



Located right on the main drag through Fairmont, Militello Motors offers Chrysler, Ram, Jeep and Dodge.

