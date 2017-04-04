Hometown Business Connection: Militello Motors

The Redwood Falls Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place yesterday afternoon.
An unusual catch turned up in a Lyon County lake, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
Three of the four people have been charged in an undercover prostitution sting in Nicollet County last month.
Authorities are investigating an accident involving a train and SUV this morning in Faribault.
When a daycare in Fairmont was told its doors were closing, the city pulled together to offer a unique solution.
