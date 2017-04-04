April 18 Tax Deadline Approaching

If you haven't filed your taxes yet, the clock is ticking.



The deadline to file a return or extension is April 18.

If you need more time to prepare your tax return, you may be able to file an extension, but you have to do so now.



"If you need an extension you can definitely do that, you just need all of your documents and papers organized so you know if you owe money in. You do have to pay that money before the deadline or on the deadline, otherwise there will be penalties. You can still extend it for six months for no charge, but if you don't have all of your payments made then there will be interest on that," said Certified Public Accountant Katie Goettl.



You can file your taxes by scheduling an appointment with a local tax preparer. Agencies warn that now is the busiest time of year, so be sure to get it done sooner rather than later.

--KEYC News 12