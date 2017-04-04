Vandals Damage Govenaires' Buses

As the Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps gears up for their 90th year, their buses weren't just vandalized once this past weekend, but twice.

The St. Peter Police Department is investigating and has identified suspects for the theft which occurred on Saturday and Sunday.

The president of the Govenaires, John Mayer, says they received help from neighbors with the investigation, which includes former members of the Govenaires.

Vandals punctured a tire, broke into the buses and the most significant damage was to the fuse boxes.

Mayer said, "When you're driving the bus, and you got all those controls right next to you, all those have a wire going to them, and they decided to open up that panel right there, yank out a bunch, cut a bunch of them, take a hammer to a bunch of the relays."

It is too early to determine the cost of the damage.

The Govenaires are asking for the community's continued support through donations to help make repairs.

Link: http://www.govenaires.org/

--KEYC News 12