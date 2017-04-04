Vandals Damage Govenaires' Buses

A 38-year-old woman is charged after allegedly making numerous fraudulent deposits and withdrawals from her bank account.
An unusual catch turned up in a Lyon County lake, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
Three of the four people have been charged in an undercover prostitution sting in Nicollet County last month.
Xcel Energy returned power to residents by 11:30 a.m.
The chairman of Sun Country Airlines told employees he has fired the man who served as president and chief executive of the Minnesota-based carrier since 2015.
