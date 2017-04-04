KEYC - Police: Woman, 62, Struck, Killed by Vehicle in Duluth

Police: Woman, 62, Struck, Killed by Vehicle in Duluth

Posted: Updated:

Duluth police say a 62-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle.

Officers were called to the crash early Tuesday afternoon. Police say the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle driven by a 49-year-old woman. The 62-year-old woman died at the scene.

Police are investigating. The name of the victim was not immediately released.

-KEYC News 12