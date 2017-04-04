Millions Could Come to Mankato and North Mankato Projects

A Tax Bill that advanced Monday night in the Minnesota Senate includes a measure to allow Mankato and North Mankato to extend its sales tax as approved by voters last November.



Mankato and North Mankato are now one step closer to securing those voter approved funds. If ultimately approved, Mankato stands to collect 47 million dollars and North Mankato 15 million dollars for about 15 predetermined projects in the two cities for infrastructure, recreation and public safety. The biggest difference between the tax that was approved in 2006 and this proposed 2016 increased tax revenue is the additional funding for recreational facilities combined with existing authorization.



"Regional parks, lake improvements, library improvements and the downtown improvements will help move along a lot of projects that are popular among the residents in North Mankato," North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein, said.



The Senate and House will now discuss their versions of the Tax Bill and decide whether or not the extension will be $9 million that was in the House Bill last year or the $15 million this year.

--KEYC News 12