St. Peter Looking Into New Fire Hall

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
The city of St. Peter is looking into a new fire hall, as well as a new location for it. 
 
The city council has given an architecture firm the go ahead to study the issue.

That firm has found four potential locations, and now they're looking into what they'll need. 

St. Peter's current fire hall is located on Mulberry Street just to the west of 169.

