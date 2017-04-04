Mavs Look to Stay Perfect in Conference Play

The MSU baseball team is on a roll to start conference play. The Mavs are a perfect 14-0 against NSIC opponents, riding a 15-game win streak. The purple and gold are right where they want to be during the most rigorous part of the schedule, playing six games a week for the next three weeks.

Wednesday, the Mavs host Concodia-St. Paul in a NSIC double header. The Golden Bears are 10-4 in conference play. First pitch of game one is set for 1:30 PM. We'll take a look at some of the action Wednesday night on KEYC News 12 at 6.