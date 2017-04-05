Springfield Eyes Fourth Straight State Appearance

Last year's Class A state baseball champions are seeking a fourth straight appearance in the state tourney.
Three straight years, and three straight state appearances for the Tigers including a runner-up finish in 2015 and a title last season.
“It’s been incredible, there’s no words for it, it’s been amazing,” said Branden Flock, Springfield senior.
Springfield’s a model of consistency, with pitchers hitting their spots and an offense that’s not afraid to take the extra base.
The team’s hoping this year ends with another title.
"It's going to be fun to see where we left off from last year, and it's going to be fun to watch us improve throughout the year, just like we did last year and see where we are when the season ends," said Joe Pieschel, Springfield senior.
The path to state is never easy, and Springfield plays in one of the tougher sections in Minnesota.
"In the 26 years that I've been here, this is probably going to be the most competitive section that we're going to have this upcoming spring and it's going to be tough. I honestly believe the team that gets out of our section is going to win the state title," said Bob Fink, head coach.
“It’s going to take a lot of leadership which I think we have on this team, and hopefully that leads on to the younger guys as well, and just have fun, and hopefully we’ll be alright,” said Tanner Vogel, Springfield Junior.
“We’re going to work super hard everyday in practice, but we keep it laid back and have a lot of fun. Whatever happens this year, I know we’ll be happy because It’s a great year all year,” said Pieschel.
Springfield takes the diamond Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium against Sleepy Eye for its season opener.
In Springfield, Rob Clark, KEYC News 12.
On Wednesday, former Maverick stand-out Zach Palmquist re-signed a deal with the Minnesota Wild. Palmquist inked a one-year, two-way contract. The 26-year old will make $726,000 in the NHL and $70,000 in the AHL. Though he hasn't appeared in a NHL game he had two goals, 19-assists and 20 penalty minutes in 72 games for Iowa in the AHL last season. The South St. Paul-native signed with the Wild as an undrafted free agent in 2015 after his sen...
On Wednesday, former Maverick stand-out Zach Palmquist re-signed a deal with the Minnesota Wild. Palmquist inked a one-year, two-way contract. The 26-year old will make $726,000 in the NHL and $70,000 in the AHL. Though he hasn't appeared in a NHL game he had two goals, 19-assists and 20 penalty minutes in 72 games for Iowa in the AHL last season. The South St. Paul-native signed with the Wild as an undrafted free agent in 2015 after his sen...
The MSU men's hockey team will be featured in the 2018 Hockey Day Minnesota festivities. The Mavericks face St. Cloud State on January 20th at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. That contest will be broadcast on FOX Sports North Plus for the 12th annual Hockey Day Minnesota presented by Wells Fargo. The line-up includes a full day of hockey beginning at 9AM, with a total of five games taking place in St. Cloud and St. Paul, concluding with the Wild game agai...
The MSU men's hockey team will be featured in the 2018 Hockey Day Minnesota festivities. The Mavericks face St. Cloud State on January 20th at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. That contest will be broadcast on FOX Sports North Plus for the 12th annual Hockey Day Minnesota presented by Wells Fargo. The line-up includes a full day of hockey beginning at 9AM, with a total of five games taking place in St. Cloud and St. Paul, concluding with the Wild game agai...
The MoonDogs topped the Thunder Bay Border Cats 8-4.
The MoonDogs topped the Thunder Bay Border Cats 8-4.
The Mankato MoonDogs celebrated the 4th of July holiday with a Northwoods League match-up against the Rochester Honkers. The MoonDogs beat the Honkers 6-5. Mankato returns to action Wednesday. The squad hosts Thunder Bay at 1:05PM.
The Mankato MoonDogs celebrated the 4th of July holiday with a Northwoods League match-up against the Rochester Honkers. The MoonDogs beat the Honkers 6-5. Mankato returns to action Wednesday. The squad hosts Thunder Bay at 1:05PM.
The Indians are hoping those bats heat up just in time for District play.
The Indians are hoping those bats heat up just in time for District play.
More than 60 teams took the field during the weekend tournament.
More than 60 teams took the field during the weekend tournament.
MoonDogs win big over Larks.
MoonDogs win big over Larks.
The Spirit Lake senior made history earlier this week in the Indians' win over Storm Lake by striking out his 300th batter.
The Spirit Lake senior made history earlier this week in the Indians' win over Storm Lake by striking out his 300th batter.