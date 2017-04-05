Springfield Eyes Fourth Straight State Appearance

Last year's Class A state baseball champions are seeking a fourth straight appearance in the state tourney.

Three straight years, and three straight state appearances for the Tigers including a runner-up finish in 2015 and a title last season.

“It’s been incredible, there’s no words for it, it’s been amazing,” said Branden Flock, Springfield senior.

Springfield’s a model of consistency, with pitchers hitting their spots and an offense that’s not afraid to take the extra base.

The team’s hoping this year ends with another title.

"It's going to be fun to see where we left off from last year, and it's going to be fun to watch us improve throughout the year, just like we did last year and see where we are when the season ends," said Joe Pieschel, Springfield senior.

The path to state is never easy, and Springfield plays in one of the tougher sections in Minnesota.

"In the 26 years that I've been here, this is probably going to be the most competitive section that we're going to have this upcoming spring and it's going to be tough. I honestly believe the team that gets out of our section is going to win the state title," said Bob Fink, head coach.

“It’s going to take a lot of leadership which I think we have on this team, and hopefully that leads on to the younger guys as well, and just have fun, and hopefully we’ll be alright,” said Tanner Vogel, Springfield Junior.

“We’re going to work super hard everyday in practice, but we keep it laid back and have a lot of fun. Whatever happens this year, I know we’ll be happy because It’s a great year all year,” said Pieschel.

Springfield takes the diamond Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium against Sleepy Eye for its season opener.

In Springfield, Rob Clark, KEYC News 12.