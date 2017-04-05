Three Charged In Connection With Property Damage In Le Sueur County

Three people are charged in connection with numerous reports of property damage last month in and around Cleveland.

18-year-old Matthew Thomas Theis, of St. Peter, 20-year-old Pedro Martinez and 18-year-old Enrique Martinez. both of Madison Lake are charged with first degree criminal damage to property.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the charge stems from property damage to vehicles, personal property and graffiti on house siding happening the weekend of March 11.

Police say the incidents took place both in Cleveland city limits and rural Cleveland.

The damage is estimated at over $6500.

Authorities do suspect there’s more damage that hasn’t been reported, and as those that have had property damage to contact the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office at 507-357-4440.