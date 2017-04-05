8-Year-Old Airlifted Following UTV Accident In Brown County

An 8-year-old boy is airlifted after being trapped under a UTV in Brown County.

Brown County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home in Mulligan Township just after 5:30 Tuesday night.

Police say the 8-year-old passenger ,Trevor Rathman, was trapped under the UTV and had trouble breathing.

When rescue teams arrived, Rathman was no longer trapped and was able to breathe on his own, but still needed medical attention.

From the scene he was airlifted to HCMC where he remains in satisfactory condition.

The driver of the UTV, 10-year-old Nathan Rathman, was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.