Mankato Police Arrest 16-Year-Old Juvenile

Mankato Police arrest a 16-year-old yesterday.

Authorities responded to three separate calls that involved the juvenile male, but haven’t specified what led to the arrest.

Officers first responded yesterday to a call of the male laying in the street with what appeared to be weapons. Officers tracked the juvenile down and took the two guns for safekeeping.

Later in the afternoon officers responded to an attempted robbery on Madison avenue and a burglary with weapons taken. Both video surveillance and descriptions matched the same juvenile.

The teen was arrested and taken into custody soon after.

He was taken into custody at 2:45 yesterday afternoon. Recommended charges include simple robbery, fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and burglary.

No one was injured in this incident. The juvenile was placed in a detention facility.