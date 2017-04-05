Recreational Fire Safety Tips

Tis the season to load up on marshmallows and gather up the friends for a campfire..but recreational fires can pose a danger if not done correctly.

A new law this year says portable outdoor fireplaces can be no closer than 15 feet from a building. Non–portable fires still need to be at least 25 feet away.

So what can you throw in a recreational fire? Wood from trees, small branches, brush or charcoal are all legally allowed...but treated lumber materials, construction debris, grass, leaves or waste materials are not allowed according to Minnesota law.

Mankato Fire Department also warns to have a garden hose or a fire extinguisher nearby at all times.



"Probably one of the more common is that people will have their recreational fire, and then they will turn in for the night and leave it smoldering and burning for the overnight. It's dangerous and against state fire code," Dept. Dir. Jeff Bengtson said of Mankato Public Safety.



Minnesota law requires someone to attend the fire until it burns out or is completely extinguished.

