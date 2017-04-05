Fairfax Working To Re-Open Fort Ridgely Golf Course

After being closed back in September due to DNR officials noting steep deficits, some residents of Fairfax are getting antsy for the Fort Ridgely Golf Course to re-open, but there are still a number of things that have to be finalized.

A contract between the DNR and Friends of Fort Ridgely for a lease agreement to operate and maintain the golf course still has to be finalized.

The city hopes the details will be worked out by the city council meeting set for Tuesday, April 11...otherwise a special meeting will need to be called.

"The other major thing that's done is that the Friends of Fort Ridgley with a lot of local support has publicly stated that without the ability to raise $100,000 to cover start-up costs, equipment, carts, that kind of thing that we don't feel that it's a viable enterprise. We are about $70,000 into that campaign we really feel we need to raise the other $30,000 that would give us a clear conscious lack of a better word to open up and take on the final obligations in getting it done," Fairfax Enterprise Board Member Mark Tjosaas said.

Officials say a bill also has to pass in both houses in the legislature and be signed by the governor allowing alcohol to be sold, as well as park permit fees to not be required.

--KEYC News 12