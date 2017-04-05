LeSueur Woman Sentenced to Prison in Murder-for-Hire Plot

***UPDATED 6:15 p.m.***

After trying to hire someone to kill her ex–husband, 42–year–old Blanche Wilson is sentenced Wednesday afternoon.

Le Sueur County Judge Christian Wilton sentenced Blanche Wilson to 15 years in prison.

In February, Wilson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in the first–degree.

It stems from trying to hire someone, who turned out to be undercover law enforcement, to kill her ex–husband, Shaun Wilson, last year.

Wednesday afternoon, Shaun Wilson told the judge this wasn't the first time she'd threatened his life.

Shaun Wilson said, "I never in a million years would have thought to take their threat seriously. It wasn't until I was lying a field, posing as a dead man that it really hit me ... this could be real."

Wilson says he, his three children and his girlfriend are worried if Blanche Wilson gets out she will try again.

The state's attorney asked for the maximum penalty, 18 years, saying Blanche had multiple opportunities to pull out of the murder for hire scheme and showed no remorse.

Her attorney argued she was not in the right mind with almost daily drug use and following losing custody of her children and death of family members.

Blanche Wilson took the stand saying she wants to get better and discussing the impact this has had on her family.

Defendant Blanche Wilson said, "I wish I would have known how to cope with all the loss the right way. I did fall apart, and my family are the ones that have suffered."

Blanche Wilson must serve at least ten years of her sentence in prison, where she will have access to treatment options.

After, she will be eligible for supervised release.

Her mother, Linda Bloom, was a co–conspirator and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Court documents show Bloom has filed an appeal.

