Dayton Official Recommends Vetoes For Budget Bills

Gov. Mark Dayton's top budget official says he'll recommend the governor veto most of the GOP-controlled Legislature's budget bills in their current form.

Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans says the bills push significant costs into the future, cut vital services and oversell supposed savings.

Social service bills have some of the largest discrepancies. For example, Frans cited $321 million in projected health care savings in the House's health and human services bill.

Frans says that's done by eliminating inflation from the state's program to provide health coverage to poor Minnesotans. He says that's not realistic.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt says it's too early to talk vetoes until the Legislature finishes bills. He says Republicans still plan to wrap up session on time.

