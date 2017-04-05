KEYC - Portion of Glenwood Avenue to Close Temporarily Friday, April 7

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Beginning at 8:30 a.m., Friday (April 7), Glenwood Avenue (between Monks Avenue and Pohl Road) will be closed for creek cleaning. The road is expected to reopen later in the afternoon.

For more information, contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

-KEYC News 12