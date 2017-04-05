Company Thinks Sleepy Eye Is The Best Place To Test Pillows

A newcomer in the pillow market based in Minneapolis launches their product in Sleepy Eye.

We're all after a good night's rest. And everyone needs a pillow, right?

That was Rob Ribnick's thought three years ago when he had the idea to create a new pillow.

"We found out when we were researching this that 50 million Americans have a tough time sleeping at night. They have sleep disorders and we found that pillows help people with their sleep," CEO of thebetterpillow.com, Rob Ribnick, said.

That's when he decided to move forward with his idea and bought the name thebetterpillow.com.

"Our pillow is filled with foam made out of serum foam which is a special foam that dissipates heat and we cut it up in the shape of Z and there's thousands of z's inside this pillow. The z's allow the air to circulate inside the pillow because they don't stick together and the serum foam retains its shape so the pillow never goes flat," Ribnick said.

All of which spells a night of more sound sleep.

Wednesday, the Minneapolis based company officially launched their product.

And what better place to do that than in Sleepy Eye.

"This is very exciting for us not only are we happy to be partnering with the town of Sleepy Eye we are happy that people are actually are going to be trying out the product and seeing the wonderful technology," Vice President Marla Harris said.

"It's a great opportunity to us. It's a way to promote the city obviously when we have the name of a town like Sleepy Eye it works well with a product like a pillow so we're looking forward to it," Sleepy Eye EDA Coordinator Kurt Kramer said.

Now the residents of sleepy eye can't wait to get some shut eye tonight.

"It's always good to be able to sleep better. You betcha."

"I'm really excited to go to sleep tonight...In Sleepy Eye Minnesota. No better place than that."

--KEYC News 12