Mayo Clinic Health System Discusses Security

The Mayo Clinic Health System has a unique relationship with Mankato Public Safety.

Many times, a suspect is too hurt or sick to keep in jail, that's when they end up at Mayo Clinic Health System.



"We don't just drop them off and leave," Commander Dan Schisel said.



Which is why the relationship between Mankato police and the health system in town is so important.



"So the partnership that we built with them is to make sure that it's safe when we do bring somebody there and that we can transfer that person from out presence to their presence knowing that their security is going to be able to manage that person, making it safe for everybody there," Schisel said.



And a close working relationship with local law enforcement has become increasingly important to medical providers.



"I would say, nationally that's a trend that is happening. And us as an organization, we're seeing that as well. Where that collaboration is huge for us. We try very hard to manage those situations here. But if we need to use them as a partner we do that," Erik Odegard, Mayo Clinic's regional head of security said.



The hospital calls upon the police for emergency management, large-scale disasters, and even patients that become disorderly.

And these cases are not uncommon. One of the most recent is from January when 22-year old Quoy Love punched a nurse.

Officers were called and she was eventually convicted on two counts of 5th-degree assault. Proving training is what makes a big difference.



"The staff has a good understanding of the policies and procedures, and part of that is the training that we do and the drills that we do to instill the policies and procedures," Odegard said.



And commander Schisel emphasized how law enforcement appreciates the bridge between health care and safety.



"We try to get them involved early, so hopefully we can prevent those situations from becoming big disasters and big situations by partnering with them right away and calling them early to come and help us," Odegard said.



